Community speaks out as Grossmont Union board votes to cut dozens of jobs

The multipurpose room at El Cajon Valley High School was packed with educators, parents, and students for the Grossmont Union High School District's Special Governing Meeting. Chants and signs advocating for protection of librarians also filled the room as board members discussed and voted on proposed cuts due to budget deficit.

Members of the community and staff pushing against the looming vote.

"My job is on the line right now," says Stephanie Macceca, a longtime teacher librarian in the district. "It's not going to save any money to cut my job because they have to replace they have to hire people to replace us. It doesn't make sense."

A number of people stepped to the podium to speak to the board to sway their votes. Even Chris Fite calling for a stop.

"We can handle this, we don't need to make any of the cuts," Fite says moments before the vote. "That is not what we need to do. We need to retain these people and we need to build up this district."

But in the end, a majority vote to go through with the staffing cuts, leaving dozens of holes in staffing district wide. The move scrapping teacher librarian positions like Macceca.

"Oh, I'm devastated.I'm gonna cry oh no," she tells me.

Macceca telling me this career has become her life.

"I remeber when my principal asked me to go into librarianship because she knew I was a really strong advocate for reading. Then the district required that, I go back to school for 3 years to become a teacher librarian, and it's been the greatest job."

Longtime educators in the district like Sarah LeClair tell me at the end of the day, it's kids who are hit the hardest with these decisions.

"I think we're talking about bigger class sizes we're talking about getting rid of some vice principal positions so that's gonna mean less mental health support, less support for families when there are issues of discipline to come up with different strategies rather than just kicking a kid out of school," she says.

And many fear it's far from over.

"I think this is just the beginning of cuts," says Macceca. "Our kids deserve better and I don't think that we can wait for a time when there's adequate money. I think that that time is now our students today deserve these services now."