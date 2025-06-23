Community rallies around Logan Heights mother battling flesh-eating disease

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Arisbeth Munoz, a Logan Heights mother whose life was drastically altered by a battle with flesh-eating disease, is feeling both shock and joy following an incredible outpouring of community support.

Munoz, 39, who has undergone multiple amputations in her arms and legs, shared her heart-wrenching story with ABC 10News last Thursday.

In an emotional interview, Munoz recalled the moment she woke up from a coma in February to discover the devastating effects of gangrene on her body. Her struggle began late last year when severe pain and vomiting brought her to the ER, where she was diagnosed with the flu and Group A strep bacteria, which ultimately led to sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis.

Despite doctors fearing for her survival, remarkable resilience helped Munoz pull through. However, the battle left her with significant physical challenges and an uncertainty about how she would care for her two autistic sons, ages 6 and 7. Adding to her concerns, Munoz’s insurance does not cover the prosthetic devices she desperately needs.

Following the airing of her story, a surprising wave of support flooded in. A GoFundMe campaign launched to assist her, skyrocketing from $500 to over $57,000 in just a weekend to become one of the site's top trending campaigns.

"I was crying... I can't believe it," Munoz expressed, overwhelmed by the generosity that has offered her a glimmer of hope. In her gratitude, she conveyed a heartfelt message to everyone who contributed: "Thanks so much and God bless you everyone."

The funds raised will enable Munoz to purchase a bionic arm, fingers, and prosthetics for her legs, tools that will significantly enhance her ability to care for her children. Dreaming of the future, she shared, “I see myself hugging my kids. All I care about is their future.”

