Community in shock after 5 shot at Spring Valley birthday party

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is still searching for at least one gunman who opened fire at a birthday party in Spring Valley, leaving five adults injured on Saturday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street. Residents reported hearing a commotion as law enforcement swarmed the neighborhood, with a helicopter overhead in search of the suspect or suspects.

Homeowners who have lived in the area for decades said they've never seen anything like what they saw Saturday night.

"This is usually a nice neighborhood, " said Edwin Ramirez, a resident for 15 years. "We get along with a lot of the neighbors here."

Ramirez's sister, Lorena, said she heard the gunshots when returning home from work.

"I was outside when I heard, very loud since it was nearby, gunshots and, like fireworks, so I was very confused," said Ramirez. ​

Lorena said she may have seen the shooters. "​Three guys started running this way, and the one in the back had a gun, so I just kind of froze but ran inside the house, locked it shut."​

Less than 24 hours later, the neighborhood returned to normal, but with no arrests made, families remain concerned.

Witnesses told ABC 10News off-camera that the shooting occurred at a child's birthday party, and the family moved in about a year ago.

A neighbor showed us the surveillance video capturing the gunshots, but the homeowner was too afraid to share it.

​​ABC 10News attempted to approach the home where the shooting occurred, but through a ring camera, someone asked us to leave.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information about the incident, including potential videos, photos, or surveillance footage from the neighborhood, to come forward.

Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, and individuals may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.