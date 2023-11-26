Community in mourning after four died in Thanksgiving rollover crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On a clear night in Chicano Park, a gathering illuminated the darkness, holding candles, to mourn the sudden loss of four individuals in the community.

“I just feel this big void," said a friend of one of the four who died. "This just doesn’t feel real right now.”

Two men and two women died in a car crash on Thanksgiving morning. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on state Route 94 near Home Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver's high speed led to the car rolling over, ejecting them from the vehicle, except for one passenger who survived.

Read more: Medical examiner identifies four people who died in Thanksgiving Day rollover crash on SR-94

Among those who died was 33-year-old Linet Manasyan. She lived in Imperial Beach. Linet’s friend organized a digital vigil on Saturday in her memory.

“She was just a very beautiful spirit, amazing, an amazing individual,” said Linet's friend, who prefers to remain anonymous.

“She worked in the elderly care community and everyone there loved her," the friend said. "The residents were just always so smittened up by her.”

She said Linet was close friends with the four other passengers involved in the crash, and they worked together at senior care facilities in San Diego.

“More than anything, she was the best mother. An amazing mother to four beautiful babies who will miss her so much,” Linet's friend said.

Linet leaves behind four children, with one of them only one year old.