Communities affected by January's storm dealing with ongoing thieves

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People who lost everything in the Jan. 22 storm in San Diego say they are still dealing with looters in their communities. The most recent case was at a home on Birch Street in Southcrest over the weekend.

Monica Garcia walked ABC 10News through her family friend’s property, showing the damage she says was left behind this weekend after someone broke -in.

The damage has since been repaired, but Garcia showed ABC 10News pictures of a fence with a hole and a door that appears to have been kicked in. The family says two sheds were broken into and said thieves took tools the family was using to repair the flood-damaged home.

"Compressor, two chainsaws, an expensive weed whacker that was valued at $400 as well as some other tools- miscellaneous tools that they had to work on," says Garcia.

Garcia met with ABC 10News because the family is caring for their mother with dementia. They’re still unable to move back into their houses after both their properties were flooded in January’s storm.

Garcia says it’s part of a bigger problem; she says her home was hit twice and says a neighbor's house has also been targeted multiple times.

"It's a treasure box for these thieves because they know people that have remodeled, their homes are coming back," Garcia said.

San Diego police tell ABC 10news there are still increased patrols in the impacted neighborhoods to deter looters.

Garcia says she's grateful for the police's help and hopes they can increase patrols overnight.