Comic-Con attendees prepare for heat on Preview Night and rest of the Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The lines, lanyards and building wraps can mean one thing-

It’s time for Comic-Con in San Diego.

“Seeing the crowd for Comic Con, it feels almost like a nerdy high school reunion,” Aaron Trites, the owner of Now or Never Comics, said.

It’s the 55th annual trip of comic book lovers and all things fan-dom coming to America’s Finest City.

But this year’s edition is hot off the press in terms of warmer temperatures.

“Especially with the crowds that are coming in and the body heat that’s going to be emulating from people being so close together and just compacted,” Cathy Warren, who is visiting from Lawrence, Kansas, said. “I think that’s going to be an awakening for some people.”

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s high will be 80, and the first official day of the Con, Thursday, is expected to be a high of 81. Last year, the recorded highs were 76 and 78 on July 24th and July 25th, respectively.

“I know Comic Con and the Convention Center will have water stations, and they’ll be encouraging people to hydrate as well,” Kavin Schieferdecker, Chief Sales Officer for the San Diego Tourism Authority, said. “Any time that warm weather comes, we encourage everyone to stay cool, stay fresh, and these folks will have costumes on, so they’ll need to take extra special care of how they’re staying cool and hydrated.”

Scott Prather, who is visiting Texas, says he’s ready for San Diego's version of warmer weather.

“This is actually air conditioning for us,” Prather said.

While enjoying the air conditioning and fans of Now Or Never comics, Prather ensured the heat wasn’t his kryptonite.

“I know I’m wearing swim trunks because for most of my time here because they’re light, breezy. So that’s really helping me. Plus, I got a lot of Crocs I brought. So a little Croc shoes so my feet can breathe,” Prather said. “And we also brought clippable water bottles with us because that is going to be a constant thing that we are already used to.”

Trites told 10News that they’re already seeing plenty of people stop in and that they don’t see the heat stop the die-hards from taking in all the comic con has to offer.

“We had folks lined up an hour before we open this morning, camped out on the sidewalk,” Trites said. “I think that Comic Con folks are so positive and so dedicated; I think the city could be on fire, and they would still be excited for Comic Con.”

