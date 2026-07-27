Colt trained by Bob Baffert dies after racing injury at Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - A 4-year-old colt has died after suffering an injury during a race at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, track officials announced today.

"During the Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar yesterday, Cornucopian experienced an injury to his right-front fetlock and was pulled up,'' Del Mar said Sunday in a post on X. "An expert team of on-site veterinarians immediately attended to him on the track. He was then taken by equine ambulance back to the barn for evaluation. Sadly, he was not able to recover from the injury.

"Del Mar sends its sincere condolences to Cornucopian's connections and all those who cared for him.''

Tom Ryan of Front Row Club, one of the horse's owners, expressed his sorrow at the death Sunday.

"Heavy hearts today. Yesterday, our brilliant colt Cornucopian sustained a catastrophic injury,'' Ryan said on X. ``We worked very closely with our veterinary team, and after hearing every expert opinion available, the kindest and clearest decision was to let him go with dignity. He was a brilliant colt with a huge heart and a partnership and fan base that loved him dearly. RIP.''

Cornucopian was trained by Bob Baffert, who's trained two Triple Crown winners and a record-tying six Kentucky Derby winners. However, Baffert has also been the subject of controversy due to many of his horses failing drug tests.

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