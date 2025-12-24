Collision on San Elijo Road in San Marcos leaves one driver dead

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A woman driving a compact car was killed in a collision with a crossover SUV in San Marcos Tuesday.

Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station responded at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a gray Honda CR-V and a white Nissan Sentra on San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The woman driving the Nissan Sentra westbound lost control, crossed the center median, and collided with the oncoming Honda CR-V, investigators said.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driver of the CR-V was taken to a hospital for treatment and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

The San Marcos Sheriff's Station Traffic Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision was encouraged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at 760-510-5200.

