College Area taco shop adjusts to City of San Diego's Styrofoam ban

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For six years, Chuy's Taco Shop in the College area has been a familiar place where the clanging of spatulas on the flat top and the preparation of precious burritos and other delectable dishes packed in Styrofoam-to-go boxes have been heard.

“It was the best thing we could use and afford as we opened,” Marcela Gaytan, Co-Owner of Chuy’s Taco Shop, said.

Gaytan told ABC 10News that they’ve been adjusting and prepping for San Diego’s Styrofoam ban since last April.

“We did the math, and it’s about a 35% change. So, you know, we’re paying a couple of cents per container, and it would switch up to 25 cents per container,” Gaytan said. "Just to say, some of our invoices doubled, and sometimes it was even more than double. So, it was kind of a shock to see that.”

The ban on take-out boxes, Styrofoam bowls and cups took effect last April.

“We don’t want it to make its way [to] our communities, you know, in our canyons, in our waterways, and the beach,” Jennifer Ott, City of San Diego's supervising recycling specialist, said.

However, businesses earning under $500,000 annually were given a one-year grace period.

Now that the period has passed, businesses like Chuy's must comply.

The City told ABC 10News it’s taking an educational approach to the ban and helping people comply with it.

They’re also offering two waivers to help businesses now that the grace period has ended.

“We have a feasibility-based waiver if a company can’t find an alternative that will work for their needs. And we also do have a financial-based waiver. So, if there are small businesses who are in that same category with less than $500,000 in revenue, if they are finding that it’s financially difficult for them to comply, they can also apply for a waiver,” Ott said.

Gaytan said they’re starting to phase out their remaining Styrofoam products beginning Friday with the cups they’ve gotten.

“We haven’t been looking forward to it, but we knew it was coming, and everyone’s sending us reminders. So, we’re prepared, and we’re slowly going to make that transition,” Gaytan said.

“We understand that it takes some time, you know, to learn about the law and procure the new products,” Ott said.

