Cold Case: Sister hopes for tips in brother's 2023 murder in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s been nearly a year and a half since a Ramona man was shot in cold blood. Now his family is hoping someone has information that will lead to his killer.

Our ABC 10 News reporter, Laura Acevedo, spoke with the victim's sister, mom, and cousin on Friday.

The family is still heartbroken from the loss, but they hope that by sharing his story, someone will come forward with information about the killer.

Angel Jauregui, or AJ, as most called him, was shot and killed on December 5th. The shooting took place along the 78 and Haverford Road in Ramona.

It's an area his family doesn't like to visit often, but a place where they now maintain his memorial and pray someone is soon arrested for his death.

The sheriff's department says they got a call of multiple gunshots in the area on that December night. Jauregui was only 35 years old. He'd been shot multiple times and died the following day at a local hospital.

'It's a day that I'll never forget and basically my whole world just kind of turned upside down," says his big sister, Ruby Jauregui.

AJ wasn't just a little brother; he was a son, a cousin, and most importantly, a father of three young children.

"His kids were his pride and joy, that was like the one thing he was so proud of is how beautiful his kids were and how much he loved his children," says Ruby.

A memorial now marks the spot where he was killed, with a banner that reads 'Who Killed my Dad?', serving as a reminder that his killer is out there.

"I often wonder, like, are they driving by? Are they still here? Are they gonna do it to somebody else? Are they gonna affect somebody else's family the way they've affected our family," says Ruby about being at the scene of her brother's death.

Ruby and her family are pleading with anyone to speak up and contact detectives with information about the night of the murder. She says she's confident someone out there knows something.

"I guess put yourself in our position, like if this were your son, your daughter, your. You would probably want somebody to do the same for you," says Ruby.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no known witnesses to the shooting. Detectives say they're still actively working on the case. If you have any information, contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

