Coastal Rail Service suspended this weekend

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - All coastal rail service between San Diego and Oceanside will be suspended Saturday and Sunday for routine maintenance and work on major projects.

The closure will take place Saturday and Sunday, with regular service to resume Monday, according to the North County Transit - San Diego Railroad.

Work projects are scheduled for Del Mar Bluffs Stabilization Phase 5, Batiquitos Lagoon Double Track in Carlsbad, E Street in Encinitas, Miramar Hill, Palm Street, Noell Street, Beech Street and Washington Street in San Diego.

``Weekend closures occur periodically throughout the year on a pre- determined schedule to provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely on and along the rail line to complete preventative maintenance improvements and advance major railroad construction projects,'' the NCTD said in a statement.

No passenger or freight trains will operate during the closures but other test trains, construction vehicles and equipment will be active along the railroad right-of-way and on the tracks throughout the weekend.

Officials advised residents along the corridor to remain alert and only cross the rail line at designated rail crossings.

More information on rail service closures can be found at GoNCTD.com/Alerts.

