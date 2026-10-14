Coast Guard suspends search for kayaker reported missing near Torrey Pines Gliderport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday night suspended their search for a kayaker who was reported missing near the Torrey Pines Gliderport in the La Jolla neighborhood.

Samantha Youngs, 27, was reported missing at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a USCG news release. Youngs' family "reported her missing, along with her kayak," according to the Coast Guard. "Her car was found at the Torrey Pines Gliderport cliff-side parking lot."

Coast Guard vessels and aircraft on Tuesday searched the area near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and the La Jolla coast.

Late Tuesday evening, the Coast Guard announced a suspension in the search for Youngs.

“After exhausting all reasonable search efforts, we have made the difficult decision to suspend active search operations. Our thoughts remain with the missing individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Cmdr. Celina Ladyga, acting commanding officer, Sector San Diego.

The San Diego Lifeguard Service and San Diego Police Department were also helping to search for Youngs. The SDPD said that just before 8 p.m. Monday, Youngs "last contacted family." Police said she was possibly last known to be in the area of 2800 Torrey Pines and possibly in her blue kayak near Black's Beach.

Youngs, who police said was "at-risk," was described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs roughly 115 pounds. No clothing description was available.

USCG spokesman Charlie Valor told City News Service that the San Diego station, along with Air Station Ventura, responded to the area between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m.

Valor, a petty officer 3rd class, added that the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock "took over the search-and-rescue operations this afternoon."

The USCG is asking anyone with information about Youngs' disappearance to call the Joint Harbor Operations Center at 619-278-7057. The SDPD is asking anyone with information on Youngs to call 619-531-2000.

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