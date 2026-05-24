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Coast Guard stops boat with 10 suspected migrants near San Clemente Island

Coast Guard
Mark Duncan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: U.S. Coast Guard helicopter
Coast Guard
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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Coast Guard San Diego Sector stopped a vessel carrying 10 suspected undocumented migrants in the waters east of San Clemente Island, officials announced today.

Crew members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock spotted a suspicious 20-foot boat at about 3:30 p.m. Friday and launched a boarding teaM to investigate, according to USCG officials.

The boarding team intercepted the vessel approximately 27 miles east of the island. The occupants complied with commands without incident,
authorities said.

All 10 people aboard claimed Mexican nationality. They were detained and transferred to U.S. Border Patrol agents at Ballast Point for processing.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

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