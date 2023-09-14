Coast Guard rescues fisherman 40 miles off of San Diego's coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a crewmember on a fishing boat about 40 miles off of San Diego's coast Thursday morning.

According to the press release, the Coast Guard received a distress call about a medical emergency aboard a charter fishing vessel at around 3:30 a.m. The boat was about 40 miles west of Point Loma.

A 68-year-old man on the boat was bleeding from a deep cut, and since his blood pressure was elevated, he needed medical attention immediately, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Air Station in San Diego sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to perform the rescue.

Once the helicopter reached the area where the boat was, the crew hoisted the man aboard and returned to shore. The crew turned the man over to paramedics, and they treated him immediately.

The Coast Guard says the man is now stable.