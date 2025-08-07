Coast Guard intercepts suspected human smugglers near Point Loma, one injured

POINT LOMA (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted two suspected human smugglers near Point Loma Wednesday morning, and one of them was injured by a non-lethal warning device.

According to Coast Guard officials, the suspected smugglers were aboard a personal watercraft about 4.5 miles south of San Diego.

Officials say their high-speed personal watercraft was spotted crossing into United States waters around 5:44 AM, and a Coast Guard crew was deployed to intercept the boat.

Officials say the suspected smugglers attempted to evade the Coast Guard crew with "erratic and dangerous maneuvers."

During the chase, officials say Coast Guard personnel deployed two rounds of LA-51, a non-lethal warning device, and that resulted in one of the suspected smugglers sustaining an arm injury.

Coast Guard officials say the suspected smugglers eventually cooperated, and the injured suspect was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest.

Both of the suspects are now in DHS custody, and an investigation is underway.