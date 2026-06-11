Coast guard intercepts 9 migrants on boat near Coronado Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted nine suspected undocumented migrants aboard a 24-foot boat off the coast of Coronado Island over the weekend, authorities said Thursday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircrew first spotted the vessel at 4:47 p.m. Sunday after reporting a suspected "rendezvous" between the boat and a panga near the northernmost point of the island, according to USCG officials.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego's Joint Harbor Operations Center then directed two Maritime Safety and Security Team boat crews to intercept the vessel.

Boarding teams identified nine people aboard, all of whom claimed Mexican nationality. All nine individuals were transferred to U.S. Border Patrol personnel at Ballast Point.

