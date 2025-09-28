Coast Guard detains four suspected undocumented immigrants in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Six people aboard a boat in Mission Bay were taken into custody this weekend by the U.S. Coast Guard, officials said today.

A boarding team from U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego interdicted four immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally aboard a 36-foot sailboat at about 11:15 a.m. Saturday, after receiving a report of a suspicious vessel departing for Mission Bay, according to a USCG news release.

The boat was directed to a nearby dock, where a Coast Guard team boarded the vessel.

"The boarding team identified six people aboard the vessel. Four were aliens, including three adults and one unaccompanied minor, who claimed Mexican nationality. Additionally, the boarding team identified two American citizens who claimed to own the vessel," the Coast Guard said.

Authorities said all six people were taken into custody by another U.S. Department of Homeland Security agency, and the vessel was seized.

No further information was immediately provided.

