Co-workers rally around Hillcrest grocery worker injured in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In Hillcrest, co-workers are rallying in support of a popular, longtime grocery worker, seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

“He knows all the customers. He knows all their orders,” said Theresa Branson.

For the last 16 years, David Harman has manned the service deli at the Ralphs in Hillcrest.

“He’s the sweetest man, and he’s always friendly to all our customers,” said Loree Moore.

Two Sundays ago, after finishing a shift, he ended up at a 7-Eleven in Rolando Park around 8 p.m. to buy snacks, before he began his walk home.

What happened next would leave his co-workers reeling.

“Floored. Devastated, in shock,” said Branson.

Police say the 70-year-old Harman was in the crosswalk, crossing Streamview Drive, when a dark sedan turning left onto College Avenue, struck Harman and drove off.

According to police, Harman was rushed to a hospital with a brain bleed, along with fractures in his wrist and thumb. His friends tell ABC 10News he also suffered fractures in his arm and eye socket.

“It’s terrible. It’s inhuman,” said Moore. “He doesn't have any family other than the people he works with at the store.”

“Absolutely painful. We’re all a little family here,” said Branson.

His co-workers say they're grateful Harman survived, but outraged about what happened.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. You can’t hit someone and leave them there for dead,” said Branson.

Co-workers say doctors won't know the long-term impact of his brain injury, until the swelling subsides.

"He knows his name. He doesn’t know where he works, but he knows he works at a store. He’s very frustrated,” said Moore.

His work family has started a Gofundme campaign to help him with medical and other expenses.

They're also appealing for tips to track down a hit-and-run driver.

“We want justice for David. He didn't deserve this at all,” said Moore.

Harman has been moved to a rehab facility where is working on relearning to walk and talk as doctors wait for the swelling to go down.

Anyone with information on the case is asked the call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.