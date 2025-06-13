Claro Fire: Crews hold wildfire in eastern Carlsbad to 45 acres burned

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - Crews made progress Friday containing a 45-acre wildfire that erupted in the eastern reaches of Carlsbad, prompting temporary evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to douse the flames.

As of 7:03 a.m. Friday, the fire remained at 45 acres and was 90% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in hilly terrain off Corte Claro and Camino Minero, near the western San Marcos city limits, Carlsbad Fire Department spokesperson Holly Angeles- Gonzales said.

"Firefighters are optimistic they will reach 100% containment today," a public information officer with Cal Fire told City News Service.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, but county authorities advised the public to use caution due to active emergency crews in the area, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire crews were making progress and continuing to build containment lines and extinguish hot spots within the fire perimeter.

There were 63 personnel assigned to the fire, including six engines and three crews, fire officials said.

The sheriff's office assisted in the effort.

No structural damage or injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

