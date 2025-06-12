Claro Fire burning near Carlsbad/San Marcos city line

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A brush fire is burning near the Carlsbad/San Marcos city line, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Evacuation orders and warnings has been issued for the areas shown on the map below:

An Evacuation Order requires immediate movement out of the affected area due to an imminent threat to life.



There is extreme danger in your area.

You must leave now.

Do not wait.

Contact your neighbors and share information

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property.



You may be in danger soon.

Leave now if you need extra time or do not feel safe.

Call your emergency contacts now if you need help.

Contact your neighbors and share information.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Stagecoach Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA

Police are asking people to avoid the area near the 7500 block of Camino Minero.

WatchDuty is reporting the Claro fire is now 60 acres, burning in light to moderate fuels with the potential to burn 100 acres.

They are also reporting that multiple engines, as well as air tankers and a helicopter, have been called in to help fight the fire.

San Marcos Fire, Carlsbad Fire, Cal Fire San Diego, and Encinitas Fire are on scene assisting the City of Carlsbad with the fire. Carlsbad PD is assisting with evacuations.

This is a developing story, ABC 10News has a reporter and photojournalist on the way to learn more, and this article will be updated.