Clairemont Mesa home destroyed in early morning fire

CLAIREMONT MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A home in Clairemont Mesa was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning.

The home was on the 3000 block of Mount Ackerly Drive. Fire officials on scene said the first 911 calls came around 2:30 a.m. from across the canyon, so they had to find the exact location of the house fire.

According to Battalion Chief Roger Raines, the gas meter also “burned through" andd SDGE had to secure the line before firefighters could completely put out the flames.

Nearby vegetation also burned.

Nobody was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported. A total of 70 personnel were assigned to the fire, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Arson investigators were also on scene as part of the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown.