Clairemont hit and run leaves woman hospitalized; suspect outstanding

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 34-year-old woman is hospitalized today with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in the Clairemont Mesa West neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers responded at 10:41 p.m. Friday to 3300 Genesee Ave. where they learned an unknown vehicle was driving south on Genesee when the passenger side of their vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was walking in an unknown direction near a buffer zone between the traffic lane and a dedicated bicycle lane near the west curb of Genesee, Officer Robert Heims said.

Officers found the pedestrian sitting on the roadway next to a passing motorist. She was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, including a pelvic fracture, a laceration to the back of the head and minor abrasions to her feet, Heims said.

The vehicle sped away from the scene and the driver did not stop to render aid to the pedestrian.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

