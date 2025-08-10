CityFest comes back to Hillcrest for its 41st year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For many, Hillcrest has become the kind of neighborhood one moves into and never wants to leave and Gioia Marino knows that feeling well.

“Over 13 years I've been in business, always in Hillcrest," Marino tells ABC 10News reporter Olivia Gonzalez Britt. "Why?" she asked her.

Marino starts listing all the reasons why; "I've just always really, really loved this community, the energy, the inclusivity of it, the foodie nature, the eclectic nature... and I've always very much been an ally of this community as well."

That’s how a lot of people describe Hillcrest, a neighborhood that feels like a warm hug with rainbow sleeves.

It’s home to one of the nation’s largest Pride celebrations, but the love doesn’t stop there. Every year, another tradition keeps the joyful spirit going and that is CityFest.

"It's a great way to authentically be yourself and show love and community pride so it's awesome," Natalie Starr with the Hillcrest Business Association says

Tens of thousands of locals and visitors fill the streets for a full day of music, art, food, and celebration right in the heart of San Diego’s LGBTQ+ cultural district.

It’s also a chance for small business owners to shine. Marino sets up her boutique clothes at a booth, gifting little goodies, and this year will add sparkle to hair with tinsels.

"Come support local businesses, support the community of Hillcrest... It's just a great energy and it really truly feels like summer on that day.”

This year, more than 150 vendors will line nine city blocks, and surprise artists will perform on the stages.

The event will happen Sunday August 10th from 12p.m. to 11 p.m.