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City of San Marcos getting its first Trader Joe's grocery store

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Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE
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SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — The City of San Marcos will soon be getting its first Trader Joe’s grocery store.

The store will be part of the North City development, which is a mix of homes, restaurants, and retail off state Route 78 and Twin Oaks Valley Road.

North City promises 2,500 new homes, more than 1.3 million square feet of retail and office space, and plans for a two-acre community park.

Construction on the store and other parts of the project are already underway, but there is no word on when Trader Joe’s will open.

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