City of San Diego to unveil mattress disposal program at Miramar Landfill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's Environmental Services Department on Wednesday will unveil its "Bye Bye Mattress" disposal program at the Miramar Landfill.

The new program, in conjunction with the Mattress Recycling Council, allows San Diegans to drop off mattresses and box springs at the new collection site, located on the east side of the entrance of the landfill on Convoy Street.

"We are thrilled to announce our participation in MRC's Bye Bye Mattress program," said Matthew Cleary, assistant director of the city's Environmental Services Department. "By dropping off mattresses and box springs at our new collection site, San Diegans are helping reduce waste, as the city collects these bulky items to be recycled instead of them ending up in the landfill, or worse, on the side of the road."

Mattress collection hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with the site closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Mattresses and box springs must not be severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen, soiled or infested with bedbugs, a city statement reads.

