City of San Diego to discuss possible water rate increases for customers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans could be paying more for water by the holiday season this year.

The city is considering a 10.2% rate increase to take effect on Dec. 1. Then, a second rate hike of 8.7% would take effect January 2025.

City officials also want to pass along any future rate increases imposed by the San Diego County Water Authority, which is where the city buys its water.

On Tuesday, city officials hosted one of several community meetings to address questions and concerns from customers.

The city says 80% to 95% of our water supply is imported.

The increase, according to the city, is for a number of reasons, including the price of purchasing water, and rehabbing and replacing aging infrastructure.

Customers can mail in their opposition to the increase or attend the hearing in-person on Sept. 19 to voice their concerns. After hearing from the public, the San Diego City Council will vote on the issue.

The third and last community meeting, before the public hearing, is set for Sept. 12 at the Pacific Beach Taylor Library at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information on the proposal and how to submit public input.