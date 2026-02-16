Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of San Diego shelters open with rain, cold expected

rain san diego raindrops
Eileen M. Swanson
FILE
rain san diego raindrops
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego's inclement weather shelter program for those experiencing homelessness has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission for Monday evening in anticipation of a heavy winter storm.

The following shelters have been activated:

-- Father Joe's Villages, Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity for up to 61 adults and an additional 11 beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-In: 4 p.m., throughout the night until full. Check-Out: 5 a.m.

-- Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., capacity up to 62 adults. Check-In: 4 p.m., throughout the night until full. Check-Out: 5 a.m.

-- Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., capacity up to 28 adults. On-site Reservations: 1-4 p.m. Check-In: 8 p.m. for clients with reservations. Check-Out: 6:30 a.m.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE A LEADER