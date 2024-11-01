City of San Diego sets up site for Fairmount Fire evacuees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— For Mireya Avila and her nine-month-old baby Jace, time was of the essence when they found out they needed to leave.

“It was really scary, and everything happened really fast,” Avila says. "By the time I came out, everything was hot; there were ashes falling. My baby started coughing, so I just put him in the car and drove off. But it was pretty crazy and traumatic."

They captured video to show just how close the fire was to their apartment.

“It was very scary -- I just didn’t know where to go. It was very intense at the moment."

And from that chaotic scene to the Allied Gardens Recreation Center. The City of San Diego has set up a temporary evacuation site for families who need it, like Avila. Several people on hand, like the American Red Cross and others, are trying to help families at the site.

For many, it was their first time needing to evacuate. They tell me they are grateful something like this is set up but never thought they'd spend their Halloween night here.

“We were getting ready for our Halloween extravaganza,” says Laura Toland, dressed up as Buzz Lightyear with her three pets also dressed up for Halloween.

“We got the news that we were in the evacuation area, so we have bags packed for everybody in case of this situation, and I was like, we gotta do it.“

It's a little damper on Halloween plans. But families still say they’re grateful they’re safe.

"You know, at the end of the day, all that matters is that I have my family with me, and that’s all that matters," says Avila.