City of San Diego seeks operators for long-closed Village Grill in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego is putting out a call Tuesday for restaurateurs to bring back the long-closed Village Grill as part of a rehabilitation effort in Balboa Park.

The building, constructed near the Spanish Village Art Center in 1973, last served customers from 2014-2017. It has since sat vacant.

"I would encourage local businesses to pursue the opportunity to respond to the city's search for a new food and beverage vendor at the corner of Village Place and Old Globe Way," City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, who represents District 3, which includes Balboa Park, said Monday. "Having a variety of dining options for every pocketbook will enhance the overall experience for visitors in Balboa Park."

Interested parties must submit a plan by 4 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2025, on how they will renovate, operate and maintain the property.

The 1,700-square-foot building includes a walk-up kitchen service counter, roll-down windows, a grill, an exhaust fan and a walk-in cooler/freezer. Additionally, there is an outdoor seating area with benches adjacent to the building.

"Each year, Balboa Park welcomes about 14 million visitors to not only explore the San Diego Zoo, museums, gardens, arts and culture but to also enjoy delicious food," said city Economic Development Director Christina Bibler. "We hope to receive proposals that will add to the unique culinary experiences offered in the park."

When selecting a lessee, city staff will consider "experience and qualifications to operate a restaurant, financial capability, detailed operating plan and their proposed plans for renovations," a statement from the city said.

The exact terms of the lease will be negotiated after a proposal is selected.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.