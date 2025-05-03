City of San Diego previews new safe parking lot at H Barracks site

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – There’s an empty parking lot near the San Diego Airport, and it's not a place you leave your car to catch a flight.

"We're here to announce the opening of the newest and largest location in our Safe Parking lot Program,” Mayor Todd Gloria, City of San Diego, said.

Thelot located at the H Barrackswill be the fifth City of San Diego-funded lot where people living out of their vehicles can come to rest for the night and get access to services.

The 190-space overnight lot will be run by Jewish Family Service, which runs the other four locations.

"We've served over 4,500 San Deigns to date, including 650 children,” Dana Toppel of Jewish Family Service said.

The expansion will close to double the existing spaces of the Safe Parking Program, which includes 19 camper trailers at the City’s Rose Canyon site.

"Generally speaking, the folks in this program have incomes. Most of them have jobs. Some of them go to school. What they need is a little assistance to maintain stable housing,” Gloria said.

The Mayor’s Office said this program is meant to connect people to things like case managers, housing resources, and job training, among other things.

But some in the community weren’t approving of the project in its early stages.

"What we're most disappointed with is the City has failed to engage with the stakeholders in that area,” Derek Falconer said.

Falconer is the president of Point Loma CARES, which is a group that pushed back against the original plans for a shelter at the site.

ABC 10News has covered different events where the group has openly complained about long-term concerns with the location.

"We've said from the beginning that safe parking can work in that location given certain parameters,” Falconer said.

He told ABC 10News there are concerns about impacts to airport traffic and the safety of those who work in the surrounding area.

Despite his group's efforts and a failed attempt in court from a different group, the site is set to open this month.

"I would think one would want to choose a parking lot - similar to the one at H Barracks - but one that doesn't have major traffic issues, for example, being 100 yards away from Terminal 2 and along one of the egress corridors from the airport. Perhaps not next to a major tourist destination,” Falconer said.

Gloria said that the City is determined to continue to provide resources for San Diego’s homeless and to keep communities safe and vibrant for all.

"When these solutions are opened, the neighbors find that the homeless people are just like them. All people are just people. Every single human being deserves a break,” Councilmember Jennifer Campbell said.