City of San Diego prepares for Hurricane Hilary's arrival

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A gambit of city of San Diego officials, from the mayor to public utilities to first responders, are pleading with locals to heed the advice and warnings ahead of Hurricane Hilary.

“I want San Diegans to rest assured that city crews and first responders are ready to respond to the impacts and emergencies. And we appreciate the part that you will play in making sure that all of us will stay safe and get through these next couple of days,” Mayor Todd Gloria, city of San Diego, said.

The mayor says crews have been going around the city over the last several days clearing storm drains known for buildup to prevent flooding, monitoring 15 pump stations and more than 46,000 City storm drains before they become problems and sweeping trash to prevent them from flooding in the first place.

Additionally, the City’s going to be relocating the homeless from the safe sleeping site at 20th and B streets to Golden Hall ahead of the storm.

Mayor Gloria said inclement weather beds will be activated and asked the unhoused to use the available shelter beds.

The city is also asking San Diegans to do their part as well, with Hilary heading our way.

“The biggest mistake that everyone makes is you underestimate. And so we’re really encouraging to say it’s better to go too far than not far enough. It’s the same approach we’re all taking. We’re not exactly sure what the total impact will be. But everyone here is taking the approach that it’s going to be the worst we’ve seen,” Chris Heiser, Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Services, said.

The Mayor and others are saying people need to prepare and secure their belongings, pick up and use sandbags, prepare to shelter in place with all of the necessities, and keep phones charged.

"Take that umbrella that you've got that you've been sitting under because it's 80 degrees outside and take the umbrella down. If you don't, it's going to get launched. It's going to hit something. It's going to cause problems. Go to the store; shop now,” Heiser said.

Many hit the Costco in Mission Valley to prepare for the storm.

"Basically, essentials of what we kind of did, we need and also back to school shopping that you know we're kind of delayed a little bit.” Diana Aquilizan-Gijon, a Serra Mesa resident, said. "We definitely want to gas up all of our cars. We want to make sure all of our devices that need to be charged are charged. I think we are stocking up on batteries."

Those are many things the city is asking people ahead of Hilary.

"We have a couple of things in the backyard like a tent we want to put down, some of our plants that we want to put down, things we don't want to get harmed. Not parked next to any trees those kinds of thing,” Richard Gijon, a Serra Mesa resident, said. "Costco, there was water. It's down to the bare bones now. So be prepared; get out here quick."

This Category 4 hurricane is anticipated to hit our area as a weakened tropical storm on Sunday.

"We know that. We see that coming now. So, let's prepare. The bad news is that there's a hurricane coming in our direction,” Gloria said. “The good news is we have time to prepare. And I'm asking San Diegans to use the time between now and Sunday night to get prepared."