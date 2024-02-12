City of San Diego offering flood recovery funds to small businesses, nonprofits

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego small businesses and nonprofits that suffered damages and losses from the Jan. 22 flood can start applying for emergency funds.

The application window will close Tuesday, Feb 27.

The Emergency Response and Resilience Grant has a budget of $370,000 and can provide up to $2,500 per small business and $5,000 for small businesses and nonprofits located in low-income areas.

To qualify for this grant, business owners will need to show proof of how they were impacted by the storm and they have to already have a business tax certificate on file with the city.

Only businesses with 12 employees or less are eligible.

The city is encouraging business owners to track all their expenses with storm recovery.

Replacements not covered by insurance, employee wages, and insurance deductibles will be eligible as well.