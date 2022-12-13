City of San Diego Inclement Weather Shelter Beds activated on Monday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dozens of additional shelter beds were activated, with temperatures dropping in the City of San Diego on Monday.

While being homeless for six months now, Anna Irie’s one of the people using the San Diego Rescue Mission’s inclement weather shelter beds.

“Thank God that they got me out of the tent and that they came to help me. I don’t know where me or my dogs would be right now if they hadn’t helped me,” Irie said.

The 10 inclement weather beds at the Rescue Mission are a part of 135 additional shelter beds provided by the City of San Diego.

It’s a resource that Irie said she and many others are beyond grateful for.

“This is where I’m at, and it’s warm for the most part. They give you blankets, place to charge your phone, so you can other resources,” Irie said. “They give you other resources. Very helpful. They kind of feel like you have a little cradle kind of helping you get through.”

Paul Armstrong is the Vice President of Programs here at the Rescue Mission.

He said the Mission hopes to expand to get more shelter beds in the South Bay and in East County. Seeing folks like Irie come through their doors on cold wet nights like this is all about saving lives.

“At this point, where in a time when we need to provide a safe place for people to get in and out of the cold. We know what it does to them. It deteriorates their health, and this really is for their well-being,” Armstrong said.

As Irie works and waits to hear back from various affordable housing wait lists, she knows she’s comfortable, at least for this night.

“It’s so cold. This is, this really is a blessing, you know,” Irie said. “I’m really happy that I’m inside.”

