City of San Diego finally has a budget for fiscal year 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- After weeks of public scrutiny and council pushback, the City of San Diego finally has a budget for 2026.

The $6 billion budget plan had been highly contested for months, from community members to public officials.

On Monday, the City Council voted 6-3 to override some of Mayor Todd Gloria’s vetoes. A full override didn't get the votes it needed, so the council picked and chose a few items to keep in the mayor's vetoes.

The stormwater contingency and brush management items are to keep a part of the original funding. Library hours, beach fire pits, and operation hours at Lake Miramar and Lake Murray will stay.

The council is keeping the mayor's vetoes on homelessness outreach funding, and the chief operating officer position which will be held by Gloria.

“Some of these restorations are certainly better than none,” said Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera.

Gloria fired back at the overrides in a statement, saying, “If their assumptions don’t hold, they’ll be responsible for the fallout: midyear cuts, layoffs, facility closures, brownouts, and broken promises to the communities we all serve.”

Earlier, he spoke to the council, threatening not to sign the budget if the council overrides all vetoes.

“I want to be crystal clear. Should this council choose to override my veto entirely, you are endorsing a level of risk that I cannot support and that I will not support. That budget will not carry my signature,” said Gloria.

Now, with a partial override, it's unclear if the budget will have his support.

It's still set to go into effect on July 1.