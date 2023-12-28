Watch Now
City of San Diego employee arrested in work truck crash in Barrio Logan

Posted at 8:08 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 11:08:33-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A City of San Diego employee from the water department was arrested Thursday on suspicion of impaired driving after he crashed his city work truck in Barrio Logan, police said.

The man was driving the truck at 5 a.m. Thursday eastbound on Main Street and crashed into a U.S. Navy fence, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver was tested for DUI and arrested by police, Foster said.

There were no injuries reported.

