City of San Diego crews to close stretch of northbound Texas Street for storm repair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With recent stormy weather causing erosion, the City of San Diego announced Thursday it was closing all northbound lanes of Texas Street Friday night for repairs.

The closure will begin Friday at 8 p.m. and will continue until Saturday at 10 a.m. Crews will repair a stormwater channel and stabilize the embankment. The closure covers the section between Adams Avenue and Camino del Rio South.

"With wet weather in the forecast next week, the city of San Diego Stormwater Department is prioritizing this project to be completed ahead of more rainstorms," a city statement read.

Crews will work to shore up the embankment and prevent any further impacts.

During the closure, northbound traffic will be detoured to the Interstate 805 northbound on-ramp using nearby side streets. Detour signs will be posted. Drivers should allow extra travel time and, if possible, avoid the area overnight.

