City of San Diego COVID response, recovery meeting to be held on Sept. 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee will be hosting a meeting on Monday, Sept. 20 with top medical leadership from the four major hospital systems.

The medical leaders will present information about their collaboration and the challenges they are facing in the fight against COVID-19.

Some of the topics will also include how misinformation is contributing to challenges in treatment, how San Diego hospitals collaborate to save lives, what kind of public policies can help hospitals from being overwhelmed, and the State of California mandate that hospital employees be vaccinated.

The speakers at the meeting that will be held on Monday at 9:00 am. are: