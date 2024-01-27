City of San Diego completes required improvements to reinstate Quiet Zones

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The City of San Diego completed the required work improvements at 12 intersections Downtown, according to a press release sent by the City Friday night.

This improvement comes after the Federal Railroad Administration temporarily suspended the Quiet Zone in Downtown nearly a week ago. The suspension requires trains to sound their horns, disrupting the residents around the area.

As of Friday, the City created and installed more than 120 crossing signs and completed all required improvements to road markings at the various intersections. FRA conducted field inspections of the improvements on Thursday, according to the release.

The release said the City completed and submitted Average Daily Trip Count, a required traffic survey, to the FRA on Friday. This was to document how many cars were entering the crossings every day.

To restore the Quiet Zone, the FRA needs to review and approve the work improvements that the City completed and provide a notice of the reinstatement, according to the press release.

"City staff are communicating with FRA about timelines and will provide updates as they become available," The release said.

