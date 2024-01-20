Downtown San Diego residents disturbed by train horns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Trains moving through downtown San Diego are now required to sound their horns, creating continuous noise affecting residents walking on the street and living near the train tracks.

“This noise is continuous and excessive and loud,” said Stephen Fixter, who lives above the tracks.

“Hearing the horns all throughout my work day the level of frustration just rises and rises,” said Heather White, who also lives nearby.

Thirteen railroad crossings from Laurel Street to Fifth Avenue had been a quiet zone since 2012, exempting train horns if safety measures like lights and gates were in place.

The Federal Railroad Administration suspended the downtown quiet zone, saying that the city failed to comply with several safety rules.

“It’s very disturbing," said Sia Tabrizi, another downtown resident. "Makes us think twice about living here now.”

“I feel like the residents in this area are being punished for something the city neglected to do,” White said.

Inspectors found issues with public crossings, traffic control devices, and incomplete paperwork. The FRA said the city was aware of these problems since January of last year.

“Whoever in the city is in charge of transportation or the crossings, clearly has been sleeping on the job. Obviously not in this building because they wouldn’t be asleep,” Fixter said.

Mayor Todd Gloria said the city will work through the weekend to get the quiet zone into compliance.

He said the city will submit for another FRA review at the end of January. Until then, residents nearby will have to live with the noise.

The FRA said this suspension is not related to four recent deaths caused by train collisions in San Diego County.