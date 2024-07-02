San Diego allocates $9 million for Repairs to 7 public pools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Public pools offer a lot of benefits, from recreational access to health improvements and water safety through programs like swim lessons.

“Not everyone has a pool in their house, so we need center like this to go and swim and enjoy the summer,” said Karen Farca, a local resudent.

Anne Gaffey, a Kearny Mesa Pool user recovering from a stroke, said, "I could do all of those things in the water. So I really think it helps your brain get back to normal."

Pending city council approval, several San Diego pools are slated for essential repairs.

San Diego's Community and Neighbor Services Committee has approved an additional $9 million in grants and city funds for repairs across seven aging pools:



Clairemont Pool

Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool

Tierrasanta Community Pool

Carmel Mountain Pool

Vista Terrace Pool

Swanson Pool

Kearny Mesa Pool

This after work at several other pools was finished to the tune of roughly $3 million.

"It'll help people in the community like get out and go to the pool if they want to swim," said Michelle Unthank, who brings her children to to Kearny Mesa for swim lessons.

The allocated funds will address deck work, resurfacing, and tiling starting with Clairemont and Martin Luther King Jr. pools, and wrapping up with Kearny Mesa.

Repair priorities are based on health and safety conditions, damage severity, and grant performance periods.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the city outlined the critical need for repairs at various pool sites.

"The City recognizes how vital the pool sites are for the community, and are committed to completing the needed repairs as soon as possible," the statement said.

Residents like Karen Farca in Kearny Mesa welcomed the planned repairs.

“We are certain that our taxes go in a good way and that the government is using our taxes to give a better service to the community,” Farca said.

The city plans to conduct repairs after the summer season to minimize disruption for pool users, scheduling work from October through April during the offseason.

