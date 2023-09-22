City of San Diego breaks ground on Jerabek Park improvements in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego Thursday kicked off construction on $7.6 million of improvements to Jerabek Park, located in Scripps Ranch.

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert and Assemblyman Brian Maienschein, D-San Diego, on Thursday for the groundbreaking.

"High-quality parks are essential amenities in all neighborhoods, and these improvements to Jerabek Park exemplify our ongoing efforts to upgrade outdated parks and open new parks in communities that need them," Gloria said. "I'm grateful to Assemblymember Maienschein for securing $4 million in state funding -- more than half the total construction cost -- for this project."

The planned project improvements include two children's play areas, fitness equipment, a restroom and concession stand, a picnic shelter, ADA accessible sidewalks and bleachers, a resurfaced parking lot and other park furnishings.

"I was happy to support this project at every opportunity, and the changes and accessibility improvements to our park facilities will transform the experiences of children and families at Jerabek Park today, and for future generations," von Wilpert said.

According to city records, the park was built in 1984 and included an amphitheater, a comfort station and a concession building. A decade later, a playground was added to the park. Since 1994, the park has not received any significant renovations.

"I'm thrilled to see the renovations to Jerabek Park are already underway," Maienschein said. "The $4 million I secured for ADA improvements will make the park accessible to all residents in our community."

This park is one of 18 parks that are expected to be improved in fiscal year 2024, while three new parks are expected to be opened to the public, a city statement read.

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

