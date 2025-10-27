City of Oceanside begins first sand placement project on Tyson Street Beach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Oceanside will Monday begin its first sand placement project on Tyson Street Beach, bringing around 2,000 cubic yards of donated sand to widen the area and bolster coastal resilience ahead of winter swells.

It is just one of many phases in the RE:BEACH project that was designed to develop and implement the city's sand restoration and retention work.

Work is set to take four to five days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"This is a milestone for Oceanside," said Jayme Timberlake, coastal zone administrator. "It's our first official project under the city's [Sand Compatibility Opportunistic Use Program] permits, and it's made possible thanks to generous donations of high-quality sand from the Front Wave Arena construction and from dredging that occurred in the San Elijo Lagoon in Encinitas.

"Placing sand at this time of year is especially beneficial -- it helps build seasonal sandbars that allow waves to break farther offshore, reducing pressure on our built-out coastline."

The sand has been stored at the city's El Corazon property. Once delivered, it will be spread to a "specific configuration" above the high tide line to restore dry sand beach areas and enhance public access.

Because the placement area primarily consists of cobble and is not a heavily used section of beach, impacts to beachgoers will be minimal, a statement from the city reads. The beach will remain open to the public outside of the immediate work zone, and areas under construction will be reopened each afternoon once daily operations conclude.

"While RE:BEACH represents one part of our long-term vision, projects like this one are essential for maintaining sand on our beaches right now," Timberlake said. "It's a proactive, community-focused step to strengthen our coastline and preserve the beach experience that Oceanside is known for."

During the sand placement, trucks will operate on The Strand, which will remain open to one-way southbound traffic. Trained flaggers will be positioned at both ends of the project site to direct vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians safely through the area.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.