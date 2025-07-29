City moves closer to charging for parking at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego city officials continued their discussions Monday about implementing paid parking at Balboa Park and adding metered parking to nearby streets.

Charging for parking at the park could generate approximately $11 million annually for a fund designated for park improvements, the city says.

The proposal, discussed during a lengthy city council meeting, would establish a tiered parking system with different rates depending on lot location and residency status.

"If you have to start paying for parking, then I feel like a lot less people would come," said Erin Wall, who lives in Lakeside.

As currently proposed, the park's busiest parking lots would cost $12 for visitors, while San Diego city residents would pay half price at $6.

Secondary lots would cost $6 for everyone and third-tier level lots would offer two hours of free parking before charges begin.

"I hate going places that you have to pay for parking. I never go downtown," Wall said.

If the current plan is approved, to receive the 50% resident discount, San Diego city residents would need to create an online account, register their license plate, and verify their address.

Critics argue the plan doesn't address underlying issues.

"It's a band-aid for a deeper issue; they're not addressing the root cause, which is a lack of revenue, take accountability for the lack of revenue," said Andre Goolsby, who says he walks to the park every day.

Many locals worry the fees will discourage visitors and ultimately hurt the city financially.

"They're going to not visit as much, and not spend as much, which the city is not going to get revenue from - it's like shooting yourself in the foot," said Goolsby.

City council members raised several questions and suggestions during the meeting, including the potential extension of discounts to county residents, an increase in the free parking timeframe, and a small reduction in fees for both residents and visitors.

The public also raised several concerns during the public comment period, including concerns that the fees would make it unaffordable for some to visit. Others raised concerns about people who use cash and can't, or don't know how, to use technology to pay for parking.

City staff says they are still working with the San Diego Zoo to determine how parking arrangements on those lots would work with their long-term lease agreement.

The council is expected to vote on all of these changes in September, and paid parking could happen as early as October 1st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

