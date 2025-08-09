City holds 25th Clean & Safe anniversary celebration in Downtown SD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — City leaders and members of the public are gearing up Saturday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Downtown San Diego Partnership's Clean & Safe program.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 326 W. Harbor Drive at Children's Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is also scheduled at 11:25 a.m., according to event organizers.

Hundreds of San Diegans are expected to attend, with city officials Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and program CEO Betsy Brennan expected to make appearances.

"Anyone who spends time Downtown will recognize the Clean & Safe crews. They are the people who empty garbage bins and sweep and powerwash sidewalks; the safety ambassadors on bicycles who help with directions or accompany people to their destinations; and the unhoused care experts who work to address homelessness," Clean & Safe program officials said in a statement.

Since the program's inception in February of 2000, Clean & Safe offers "enhanced cleaning, beautification, safety, and business attraction and retention services," covering 285 blocks -- spanning 1.15 square miles, six downtown neighborhoods that include Columbia, City Center, Cortez, East Village, Gaslamp Quarter and Marina.

Attendees can expect activities such as face painting, a caricature artist, a live DJ and more. Food will also be available for purchase at the event.

Program officials said that "this is all part of the successful renewal of the program, which ensures Clean & Safe's enhanced services will continue to be available to make Downtown more clean, safe, and vibrant for the next 10 years."

The Downtown San Diego Partnership is a nonprofit organization that aims to bolster the economic and cultural prosperity of the downtown area and its residents through advocacy, enhanced services and community togetherness.

More information on the Clean & Safe program can be found at downtownsandiego.org.