City holding 17th annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast to recognize LGBT activists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Community leaders are holding the 17th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast at the Town and Country Resort Friday morning. Activists say it’s important to recognize Harvey Milk’s role in LGBT rights and his deep ties to San Diego.

According to activists ABC 10News spoke to, Milk is one of the biggest civil rights icons for the LGBT community. They compared Milk to other icons, like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Cesar Chavez.

Event organizers say honoring Milk’s legacy is a chance to strengthen connections in our entire community.

Milk was stationed in San Diego while serving in the Navy in the 1950s; he was an officer during the Korean War.

Milk went on to become California’s first openly gay elected official in the '70s.

Fast forward to 2025, he has a Naval Ship named after him and Harvey Milk Street in Hillcrest.

Even after he was assassinated in 1978, his legacy continues to resonate.

Friday’s breakfast will highlight community leaders like San Diego Police Officer Lisa Hartman. She’s being recognized for her work building ties between police and the LGBT community.

One of the other honorees is Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, the country’s first openly lesbian governor.

Event organizers say honoring leaders like them and talking about major issues can help progress civil rights and acceptance for everyone.

“It's quite obvious that now more than ever, we need to gather and focus on the issues facing our community,” said Nicole Murray Ramirez, an LGBT activist and event organizer. “But not just our community. I'm a Latino, people of color, immigrants, undocumented and women's rights. There's so many issues that are intertwined with our issues.”

The ceremony also featured a memorial exhibit on the Holocaust, remembering a 16-year-old German arrested and sent to a concentration camp over his sexuality.

Friday’s breakfast wrapped up at 9:30, but the San Diego LGBT Community Center holds events year-round.

California recognizes Harvey Milk Day on his birthday, May 22.