City Heights teen makes appeal to find hit-and-run driver, good Samaritan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 13-year-old City Heights boy making a plea for tips, after a hit-and-run driver left him with serious injuries.

Two Tuesdays ago, around 6 p.m., Dylan De La Cruz was walking home from basketball practice, when he split from his friends at the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and Olive Street, just a block from home.

He says he began crossing Olive Street, when he got the walk signal. About halfway across, he was struck.

“I turned to the left and I see it coming, and my friend screams my name,” said Dylan.

Dylan says a brown SUV struck him, sending him flying.

“Right when I hit floor, I started feeling pain,” said Dylan. “I just see the car go around me, and it just went fast. Just went straight and left me," said Dylan.

He says he got to the sidewalk and laid down, and suddenly, there was a woman was next to him.

“Just telling me to take a deep breath and relax,” said Dylan.

Dylan's vision was blurry, but he heard her say she was a nurse, before she checked some of his vitals and immobilized his injured hand. She used his cell phone to call his family and stayed with him until the ambulance arrived.

Dylan suffered a concussion, broken wrist and broken pinkie finger.

He's now making an appeal to find the hit-and-run driver.

“I want to know who hit me, because it's not right that he hit me. He just left,” said Dylan.

He and his mom also hoping to find the good Samaritan that came to his aid.

“I want to say thank you for helping me,” said Dylan.

“Just want to say I'm really thankful that God put an angel on my son's side that day of the accident,” said Marfelia De La Cruz.

Witnesses told Dylan's family the brown SUV may have been a Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.

If you know the identity of the good Samaritan, email Tips@10news.com.

