City Heights street food festival raises funds for community development

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds of people gathered in City Heights for the 5th annual Street Food Festival, which took over a portion of University Avenue. The event featured local vendors, music and food while raising money for community development initiatives.

The festival is organized by the City Heights Community Development Corporation with a goal of raising $75,000 for their programs.

"We felt like your typical gala wasn't really our style. We wanted something that was really true to who we are as an organization and that celebrates the community," Kendyll Sepulveda, VP of Operations and People Success, said.

The City Heights Community Development Corporation focuses on affordable housing, economic development and eviction prevention services.

"This is just an attempt to help fill some of those gaps right and to one celebrate the community while also raising money for the organization so we can continue our operations," Sepulveda said.

The festival featured a variety of vendors, including Lori Nguyen, owner of Riri's Kitchen, who was selling Asian and Hispanic cuisine.

"I want City Heights to grow when it comes to like these kind of events like I wanna be there to be a part of that and create that for the community to come attend and just to make that special," Nguyen said.

Hundreds of people attended the event, with some coming to support small businesses while others saw it as an opportunity for family time.

"They're the ones who push me to do things. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here so I'm grateful," Samantha Martin, a San Diego resident, said.

