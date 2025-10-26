City Heights hit-and-run leaves child with life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vehicle struck a child in City Heights and fled the scene, leaving the victim with life-threatening injures, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of 54th Street and University Avenue.

Police say first responders are performing CPR on the child and transporting them to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 54th Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

