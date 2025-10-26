Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City Heights hit-and-run leaves child with life-threatening injuries

San Diego Police
KGTV
FILE PHOTO
San Diego Police
san diego police sdpd response
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vehicle struck a child in City Heights and fled the scene, leaving the victim with life-threatening injures, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the intersection of 54th Street and University Avenue.

Police say first responders are performing CPR on the child and transporting them to a hospital.

The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on 54th Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader today!