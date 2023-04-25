City Heights grandfather dies after brutal assault in South Bay bar

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A beloved City Heights grandfather has died after a brutal assault inside a South Bay bar more than a week ago.

“It is a hole. It’s emptiness,” said Frances Nayar.

Three days later, a daughter's grief remains overwhelming.

“I feel heartbroken. I’m sad. I’m saddened. I’m angry,” said Nayar.

Some vastly different emotions played out two Fridays ago.

Frances Nayar's father, 59-year-old Joe Perez Fong, who installed data cables for businesses, was having a great day.

“He was in a good mood. He was so excited. He had called us before and let us know he got this really big promotion. It was going to be life-changing,” said Nayar.

That night, Perez Fong and a few friends went to dinner to celebrate, ending up at Papagayo's Grill and Cantina in Chula Vista for live music.

Past midnight, Perez Fong, who loved to dance, headed to the dance floor. Nayar says according to witnesses she talked to, it was unclear what led to the attack. While he was on the dance floor, he was sucker-punched.

“Punched my father in the head. Kept punching him, and my father was knocked out to the floor … he proceeded to kick my dad in the head,” said an emotional Nayar.

Perez Fong was rushed to the hospital with multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds. He remained in a coma for several days before waking.

Several days later, he suffered a seizure, was declared brain dead, and taken off life support.

“I feel like I was robbed of my father,” said Nayar.

Nayar calls her father a hard-working, loving man dedicated to being a grandpa.

“He was the best grandpa. He goes to all of my son’s middle school football games. He didn’t miss anything,” said Nayar.

Loved ones are suddenly facing a world without Perez Fong.

“He was a good man. My dad didn't deserve this for whatever made this coward so angry,” said Nayar.

The identity of the man who attacked Perez Fong remains unknown. Nayar is now appealing to the public for tips.

“I ask that you please just give my family some peace and some closure by bringing this man to justice,” said Nayar.

Police haven't released a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) p3tips.com if they wish to remain anonymous. They can utilize this method to alert detectives if they have video or any kind of evidence to provide.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.

