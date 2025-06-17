City Council votes to make changes to San Diego's ADU program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego City Council on Monday night voted in favor of updated rules for its Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) program, including limiting the number of units on a property.

In a 5-4 vote, the council voted to cap the number of backyard homes that can be built on single-family lots, depending on square footage. The amendments to the city’s ADU program are an effort to prevent developers from building dozens of ADUs on smaller lots.

The vote came several hours after more than 200 people packed the meeting to speak up for or against the program adjustments.

One San Diego resident told the council, “We all know we need housing, but apartment buildings in our backyards, not being able to get out of our driveways, can't put our trash cans down, it's gotten completely out of control.”

The council also approved these rollbacks:

-- Developers will be required to pay infrastructure fees

-- Parking spots are required for ADUs that are not near public transit

-- ADUs can be sold and rented

Additionally, ADUs are being limited to two stories and a maximum of 1,200 square feet, and they are prohibited in cul-de-sacs in high wildfire risk areas.

Prior to the changes, developers could build as many units as they could fit onto a lot.

Now, only four units can be built on a lot under 8,000 square feet; five units can be built on a lot from 8,000 to 10,000 square feet; and only a maximum of six units can be built on a lot about 10,000 square feet.

Some residents believe the new changes can only make the city’s housing shortage worse.

“I don't think it's a stretch to say that if you eliminate the bonus program today or severely restricted, you're eliminating cheaper rents from the city,” a San Diego resident said.

California officials have warned San Diego that they could be in violation of state law if certain changes are made to the ADU program, and that could mean a loss of state funding for housing projects.

In response to the state, city officials made some adjustments.

A second reading on the matter is set in a few weeks to review changes, and if it is passed then, the ordinance will take effect by August.